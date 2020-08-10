Alaska reports 98 new coronavirus cases among residents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska The new case reports brought the number of residents known to be currently infected to nearly 2,600, while almost 1,100 residents were reported to have recovered. The health and social services data show there were 32 people hospitalized in connection with COVID-19 on Sunday. The state says 55 of the 98 new cases were in Anchorage, while there were additional new infection reports in 18 other communities. The deaths of 26 Alaska residents have been attributed to the virus.