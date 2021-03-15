Alaska reports one-third vaccinated 1 year after 1st case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Exactly one year after Alaska announced its first case of the coronavirus, the state has reported that over one-third of its residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The figures reported last Friday occurred days after the state dropped restrictions on who could get coronavirus vaccinations. Eligibility was opened to anyone 16 or older living or working in the state. Alaska was the first U.S. state to remove vaccine eligibility requirements. About 187,000 people, or 33.1% of all residents over 16, had had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday.