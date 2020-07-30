      Weather Alert

Alaska requiring negative virus tests for nonresident travel

Jul 29, 2020 @ 6:17pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Nonresident travelers to Alaska will need to show they tested negative for COVID-19 shortly before arriving. Governor Mike Dunleavy says that’s part of an effort aimed at minimizing cases and preserving testing supplies and protective gear. The new changes take effect August 11. Currently, travelers have several testing options, including taking a test before leaving for Alaska and being tested at an airport location when they arrive in the state. Those opting not to test can quarantine for 14 days. Under the new protocols, Dunleavy indicated quarantine would no longer be an option for nonresident travelers.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand