Alaska says those 65 and over can receive vaccine next week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska residents 65 and over will be able to start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations next week. The Anchorage Daily News reported this week that health officials said people in that age group can start scheduling appointments Wednesday on the state’s vaccine website. People were asked to choose appointments for Monday or later. A state allocation committee determined last week that people 65 and older would make up the next phase of recipients. Officials say they sped up the timeline for seniors after hearing about good progress vaccinating other groups. It comes after confusion in which numerous older people said they could book vaccination appointments at pharmacies and clinics using the state website before they were eligible.