Alaska school reopens after delay due to water pipe damage
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Students at an Alaska school in a coastal community northwest of Bethel have returned to class after an extended winter break because a pipe burst in the building. KYUK-AM reported the Hooper Bay School resumed classes Feb. 3 after a delayed spring semester following the damage in December. During the extended break, staff tore out rotten drywall and soaked carpet caused by the water that flooded the building. Workers also completed other basic repairs to open the school. Principal David Harris says the students missed 18 days of classes and he is crafting a schedule to make up the time.