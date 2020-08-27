Alaska SeaLife Center raises money to fund winter operations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska SeaLife Center has raised enough money to remain open through the winter after a revenue loss stemming from the coronavirus pandemic threatened to permanently shut its doors. The attraction in Seward announced the funds will support continued operations at the center. It houses Alaska’s only marine mammal rescue program and serves as a North Pacific animal research hub. President and CEO Tara Riemer says the center reached its fundraising goal of $2 million more than a month before a Sept. 30 deadline. She says the money does not guarantee its future beyond the winter season.