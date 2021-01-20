      Weather Alert

Alaska SeaLife Center to be wildlife first responder for oil spills

Jan 20, 2021 @ 7:45am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska SeaLife Center has announced plans to become a first responder for marine mammals affected by oil spills in western Alaska. The Juneau Empire reported the nonprofit center in Seward says a new partnership with the Alaska Chadux Network will greatly expand the center’s service area. SeaLife Center is the state’s only permanent marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation facility. Chadux Network is an oil spill response organization with 17 equipment hubs and the capacity for 24-hour response. Network President Buddy Custard says melting Arctic sea ice will open shipping lanes and potentially increase spills and encounters with marine mammals.

 

