Alaska Senate OKs remote voting if needed during pandemic
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate has passed a resolution intended to allow for remote voting if necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure next goes to the House, which hasn’t organized a majority. The legislative session began Jan. 19. Senate Rules Chair Gary Stevens says the measure would provide another tool to allow for legislative work to continue. He says the hope is that the system won’t be needed. But he says it is necessary to have something in place, in case. Legislative leaders before the start of the session approved moving forward with plans to set up such a system.