Alaska Senate votes to extend virus disaster declaration

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate has approved legislation that would extend Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s public health disaster emergency declaration over the coronavirus. The bill still must be considered by the House. The bill would extend the declaration issued March 11 until Sept. 1, and would call for regular reports from the administration on how money was spent to respond to the virus. Meanwhile, additional cases of the virus announced in Alaska Tuesday included two in Ketchikan and one person in Juneau who is in a critical care unit. The Juneau patient had traveled to both Oregon and Washington state, and state health officials believe that was the source of the virus. The two in Ketchikan are self-isolating.