Alaska State Troopers arrest coach suspected of smoking pot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The coach of a girls’ basketball team from a rural Alaska village was arrested on suspicion of smoking marijuana between games at a tournament.

Alaska State Troopers say 23-year-old Kaylena Charlie of Minto was arrested Thursday in Nenana.

Online court records Friday did not list the case and it was not known whether Charlie had retained an attorney. She remained jailed Friday morning in Fairbanks.

Troopers say an officer contacted Charlie and a male friend smoking at the front door of the Nenana School, which was hosting an eight-team tournament.

Troopers say “No Smoking” signs were posted at the door and Charlie was smoking between games.

She was arrested with 20-year-old Lethearen Jimmie. Both were transported 60 miles north to Fairbanks and held without bail.