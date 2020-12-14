Alaska submits fewer college aid requests than other states
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An analysis of federal data shows Alaska’s high school seniors have applied for college financial aid at a lower rate than students in other states. The Anchorage Daily News reports that only 11.5% of Alaska’s 2021 senior class applied for higher education financial assistance as of Dec. 4. The figure represents the lowest rate of all U.S. states. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid students usually completed ahead of submitting college applications provides access to federal and state grants, scholarships and loans. In Alaska, the application completion rate decreased 23.9% compared to last year.