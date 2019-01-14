Alaska Supreme Court orders mandatory retirement for judge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Supreme Court has placed a Superior Court judge on mandatory retirement because of a medical disability.

Justices on Friday backed the recommendation of the Alaska Judicial Conduct Commission regarding Judge Angela Greene of Utqiagvik (oot-kay-AH’-vik), the Chukchi Sea community formerly known as Barrow.

Greene’s attorney, Bill Satterberg, said Greene did not oppose the recommendation and did not stand for retention because she recognized she could no longer do the demanding job.

Satterberg says Greene served for less than five years and was required to go through the commission review for the medical retirement.

Greene became ill in 2016 but returned to the bench in July 2017.

While walking in December 2017, Greene was struck by a water delivery truck in Utqiagvik and knocked unconscious, leading to a second medical review.