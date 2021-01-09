Alaska Supreme Court rules against Pruitt election challenge
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled against Republican Minority Leader Lance Pruitt’s bid for a new election after a recount showed he lost his state House seat by 11 votes. An attorney for Pruitt had asked the court to order a new election, arguing state election officials did not properly act in changing a polling location. But the Supreme Court, in a brief order, said it agreed with a lower court that Pruitt had not met the burden to sustain an election contest. A recount showed Pruitt had lost to Democrat Liz Snyder by 11 votes.