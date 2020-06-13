      Weather Alert

Alaska Supreme Court says elections measure can go to ballot

Jun 12, 2020 @ 6:32pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that a proposed initiative that would change the state’s elections process can appear on the ballot. The measure would create an open primary where all candidates would be listed on a ballot and create a ranked-choice voting system for general elections. It also would require additional disclosures for certain campaign contributions. Attorney General Kevin Clarkson last year said the measure violated a so-called single-subject rule. The Supreme Court ruled the initiative’s provisions are logically related. The group behind the measure says the initiative is expected to appear on the November ballot.

