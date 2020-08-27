Alaska to reopen prison in anticipation of inmate increase
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Corrections plans to reopen a prison next year as part of efforts to deal with an expected surge in the state’s inmate population. The Anchorage Daily News reported the state plans to reopen the Palmer Correctional Center. It was closed in 2016 during statewide budget cuts. The state awarded a $2.2 million contract to Roger Hickel Construction to get the facility ready to open in July or August 2021. A corrections department spokeswoman says the state hired a superintendent and assistant superintendent to facilitate the reopening of the facility about 43 miles northeast of Anchorage.