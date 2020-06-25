      Weather Alert

Alaska transportation department revises ferry travel rules

Jun 25, 2020 @ 9:24am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska transportation department has revised rules for traveling on state-run ferries, changing coronavirus testing requirements announced just days earlier. The department says passengers already in Alaska who choose longer-duration routes either must show a negative result from a test taken within five days of departure or provide a sworn statement that they had quarantined for at least two weeks before the scheduled travel. Protocols announced Sunday had called for all passengers over age 2 on the mainline ferries Kennicott, Matanuska and Tustumena to provide a negative test result within 72 hours before boarding. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the changes.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams