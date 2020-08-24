Alaska tribal groups oppose state’s lawsuit over hunting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska tribal governments and organizations have asked the state to withdraw a lawsuit alleging a federal agency overstepped its authority by granting an Alaska Native village a special hunting permission during the coronavirus pandemic. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported that the lawsuit opposes the special action granted to the Organized Village of Kake by the federal Office of Subsistence Management. The federal agency granted a request for Kake residents to hunt up to two moose and five male Sitka black-tailed deer. The village says it wants to ensure the health of elders and provide culturally nourishing food during the pandemic.