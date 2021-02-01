Alaska tribal vaccine eligibility policy causes frustration
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Differences in coronavirus vaccine eligibility between Alaska’s state and tribal systems has resulted in frustration among some who are waiting to receive the shots. Alaska Public Media reports that Anchorage’s main tribal health provider Southcentral Foundation is vaccinating employees of its affiliated for-profit company and nonprofit organizations. The organization began by prioritizing older Alaska Natives before expanding the pool to younger groups. But the organization recently allowed household members of its customer-owners and employees to be vaccinated regardless of age or race. Some teachers, people with underlying conditions and others awaiting shots from the state government are upset about the discrepancy.