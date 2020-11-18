Alaska voters narrowly approve initiative changing elections
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have narrowly approved a ballot measure that would end party primaries and institute ranked choice voting in general elections. Alaska stands to join Maine, which began using ranked choice voting in congressional races in 2018 and used it in this year’s general election for president. The outcome of the Alaska initiative was close and not called until Tuesday as state election officials worked toward completing their counts of absentee and other ballots. Supporters said the initiative was a way to loosen party control over the primary process and give voters greater choices. Critics said it would destroy meaningful roles for political parties.