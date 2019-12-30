Alaska woman fears LGBTQ community is a target amid attacks
KENAI, Alaska (AP) –
An Alaska woman has said she believes she is being targeted as a member of the LGBTQ community and wants to warn others after she says she experienced multiple instances of harassment and violence in the past two months. Peninsula Clarion reported that Kenai Peninsula College employee Tammie Willis is also a member of the LGBT Alliance at the college and is an organizer for a local annual Pride event. Willis says she received a threatening note, her car was damaged and she was physically attacked. Willis says she would continue to advocate for the community and hopes her story can help prevent an attack on anyone else.