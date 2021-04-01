Alaska woman is 1st infantrywoman in state’s national guard
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman has made history by becoming the first infantrywoman in the Alaska National Guard. KYUK-AM reported Tuesday that Serita Unin is a Cup’ik woman who joined the National Guard in 2009 as a generator mechanic. She says that combat jobs were not available for women at the time. Unin says in a statement that her leaders later thought she would be a good fit for the infantry and that she warmed up to the idea. She is now a fireteam leader with Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment in the Alaska Army National Guard.