Alaska won’t require vaccine passport for visitors, locals
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska will not require visitors to have a vaccine passport if they want to travel in the state. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement on Monday that no person will be mandated to prove their vaccine history in order to travel to or around the state. The order will go into effect immediately. The statement did provide a caveat that the Alaska Marine Highway ferry system is allowed to inform passengers on long haul trips that they can provide proof of vaccination instead of having to test negative before they board.