Alaska workers fired after video reveals package throwing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage company has fired and disciplined workers after a video showed them throwing Amazon.com delivery packages to each other in a warehouse.
The video of workers at the Legacy Logistics warehouse near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was posted to Facebook on Thursday and shared more than 4,000 times.
The video shows employees throwing packages. Some of the parcels land on a concrete floor.
Naniq Global Logistics Vice President Kim Howard has not said how many of the workers were fired, noting that various disciplinary actions have been taken.