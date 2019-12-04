      Weather Alert

Alaska workers fired after video reveals package throwing

Dec 4, 2019 @ 11:44am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage company has fired and disciplined workers after a video showed them throwing Amazon.com delivery packages to each other in a warehouse.
The video of workers at the Legacy Logistics warehouse near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was posted to Facebook on Thursday and shared more than 4,000 times.
The video shows employees throwing packages. Some of the parcels land on a concrete floor.
Naniq Global Logistics Vice President Kim Howard has not said how many of the workers were fired, noting that various disciplinary actions have been taken.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
Scientists Watch Octopus Swarm Eat A Whale Skeleton