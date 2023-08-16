KWHL KWHL Logo

Alec Baldwin Could Face New Charges In “Rust” Shooting

August 16, 2023 6:31AM AKDT
Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against Alec Baldwin three months ago in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but now he could be re-charged with manslaughter after a new forensic report.  The reason the charges were dropped was that the defense noted the gun had been modified and Baldwin denied he ever pulled the trigger.  Special prosecutors in the case got a new forensic examination that found the Colt .45 revolver he was holding would only fire if the trigger was pulled.

Experts reconstructed the gun, which had been broken during earlier testing by the FBI, and concluded that it could only have been fired by a pull of the trigger. This new evidence could inspire charges to be refiled. Stay tuned.

