Alec Baldwin Could Face New Criminal Charges In ‘Rust’ Case

October 18, 2023 7:29AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

New evidence means Alec Baldwin could face new criminal charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors in New Mexico are planning to present their case against him to a grand jury in Santa Fe.

Special prosecutors said: “After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza.” “We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial.” If convicted, he could spend 18 months behind bars.

 

MORE HERE

