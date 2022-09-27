Alec Baldwin May Face Criminal Charges In “Rust” Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin may not be off the hook for criminal charges in that fatal set shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is preparing to release its final investigative report on the shooting and the District Attorney filed an emergency request for $635,500 in funding to prosecute up to four people in connection with the incident.

She didn’t disclose who those four people are but noted “one of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin” and the prosecution could require up to 4 separate jury trials.

Baldwin has repeatedly said the gun went off accidentally, but a recent FBI forensic report found the only way it could have gone off was by someone (Baldwin) pulling the trigger.