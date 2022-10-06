Alec Baldwin’s Movie “Rust” Will Be Released

Filmmakers have reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding the gun that went off in October 2021, fatally striking Hutchins during prep for a scene. Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger, but experts content that is the only way it could have discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the accident. The film will now resume production in just a few months with a new executive producer — Hutchins’ husband, Matthew. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident,” he said in a statement. “I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Pending the judge signing off on the settlement, the settlement will toss the wrongful death lawsuit Hutchins’ estate brought against Baldwin and the Rust production back in February. But the Santa Fe D.A.’s office says the settlement “will have no impact” on the “ultimate decision whether to file criminal charges in the case.”