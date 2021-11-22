      Weather Alert

Alex Jones, Roger Stone Subpoenaed By House Jan. 6 Committee

Nov 22, 2021 @ 2:36pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from Stone and Jones as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two rallies that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative.

#Trending
Spider-Man: No Way Home - Official Trailer
The Beatles: Get Back - Official Trailer
2 Men To Be Cleared In 1965 Assassination Of Malcolm X
Homer council to weigh accepting funds for little libraries
EPA sets timeline to weigh next steps related to Pebble Mine
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On