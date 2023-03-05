KWHL KWHL Logo

Alex Murdaugh Sentenced To Life In Prison

March 5, 2023 9:57AM AKST
Share
Alex Murdaugh Sentenced To Life In Prison

It took jurors just three hours to hand down a guilty verdict to South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh in the murders of his wife and 22-year-old son, Paul. It’s a stunning end to a five-generation law firm dynasty started by Murdaugh’s great-grandfather.

The country has been captivated by the case thanks to a Netflix documentary released February 22nd about the murders surrounding the family. Things took a turn after Paul was drunkenly driving a boat with friends when it crash in 2019, resulting in the death of Mallory Beach. That resulted in civil lawsuits that eventually uncovered Alex’s financial crimes.

Recently Played

San QuentinNickelback|
1:31pm
Scar TissueRed Hot Chili Peppers|
1:22pm
For YouStaind|
1:19pm
Deep EndI Prevail|
1:15pm
PainThree Days Grace|
1:12pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Full Story of the Viral Moose Attack in Anchorage
2

Representative David Eastman on the BobRock Radio Program
3

Selena Gomez Becomes The Most-Followed Woman On Instagram…And Deletes Social Media
4

Teen Honored For Saving Her Coworker’s Life
5

Dahlstrom defends as fair pick for top Alaska elections role