All “Friends” Cast Members Post Tributes To Matthew Perry
November 16, 2023 3:00AM AKST
Jennifer Aniston posted her lengthy tribute saying this has been a “wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”
David Schwimmer honored Perry by sharing his favorite “Friends” moments…
Lisa Kudrow remembered the early days on “Friends”…
Matt LeBlanc was the first “Friend” to post a heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry. And then, all of his castmates followed suit.
About 4 hours later, Courteney Cox posted her own tribute saying she misses him “every day.”
Perry’s death certificate states the time of death October 28th at 4:17pm. The cause at this point is listed as “deferred” pending an investigation.