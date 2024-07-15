All The Celebs At The Kids Choice Awards

It was a slimetastic Saturday at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, the event celebrated 25 years of the beloved animated character with several epic celebrity slimings, including Renee Rapp and Jelly Roll.

Taylor Swift won three awards (Favorite Female Music Star, Favorite Global Star and Favorite Ticket of the Year), while her boyfriend Travis Kelce was named Favorite Male Sports Star. Barbie was named Favorite Movie and its star Margot Robbie earned Favorite Movie Actress. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse also picked up the award for Favorite Animated Movie and Wonka star Timothee Chalamet was named Favorite Movie Actor.