KWHL KWHL Logo

Amazing: Man Runs Across Highway Traffic To Assist Driver In Distress

February 6, 2023 6:33AM AKST
Share
Amazing: Man Runs Across Highway Traffic To Assist Driver In Distress

This was an incredibly dangerous and brave act, but Adolfo Molina noticed a car on a snowy Massachusetts highway and pulled over to help. He ran across the highway to run alongside and try to get in the car, whose driver was unconscious. The car was driving along the center guardrail and another motorist was ultimately able to stop it. Molina said “it was something like God protected me in that moment.”

 

Molina was honored for his bravery by his local mayor and home country of Dominican Republic.

Recently Played

San QuentinNickelback|
8:47am
Girls Got RhythmAc/dc|
8:35am
Highway To HellAc/dc|
8:18am
Taking Me BackJack White|
8:13am
TestifyRage Against The Machine|
8:10am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

2023 Running of the Reindeer!
2

Alaska's Cold War Sleeper Spies - Past Frontier
3

Missing teenage snowmachiner found dead in northwest Alaska
4

Alaska library board keeps LGBTQ books in youth sections
5

Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette Perform At Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial