Amazing Single-Take Video Of A Drone Flying Through A Bowling Alley
This is incredible. One of the best drone videos I have ever seen. A 90 second (one shot with no editing) video of a drone flying through a Minnesota bowling alley. They say it took 10 to 12 attempts but even that seems crazy. To be able to not only fly and capture the images but to choregraph it the right way as well it just AMAZING! The fact that they made reference to bowling movies like the Big Lebowski and Kingpin just makes it even cooler. But I’m not the only one who thought it was amazing. Hollywood thought so as well.