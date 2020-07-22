      Weather Alert

Amazon opens delivery center in former Necco candy factory

Jul 22, 2020 @ 10:46am

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Amazon has opened a delivery center in a former Massachusetts candy factory famous for making Sweethearts and other classic confections. The Seattle-based tech giant said Wednesday some 200 people will start working at the former Necco factory in Revere this week. The company has leased the 800,000-square-foot building to sort deliveries coming from its larger distribution centers before sending them out to customers. The opening makes Amazon the coastal city’s largest employer, a title previously held by Necco. Short for the New England Confectionery Company, it was the country’s oldest continuously operating candy company before abruptly closing in 2018.

