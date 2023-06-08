KWHL KWHL Logo

Amazon Prime Video May Launch Ad Tier

June 8, 2023 5:17AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Prime Video is kicking around the idea of launching an ad-supported tier as a way to make more revenue from entertainment programming.  Discussions are in early stages, no decision has been made.

One option is giving current Prime subscribers some ads and giving them the option to pay more for an ad-free alternative, as well as other features. Prime Video is currently included with Prime membership for $14.99 per month and is offered in a standalone version for $8.99 per month.

Recently Played

Meeting The MasterGreta Van Fleet
3:26pm
Heart Shaped BoxNirvana
3:21pm
NumbLinkin Park
3:18pm
Even FlowPearl Jam
3:13pm
ParabolaTool
3:07pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Hollywood Insiders Think “The Flash” Will Save The DC Universe
2

Blake Shelton’s Emotional Goodbye On “The Voice”
3

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more
4

Breaking ice jams, rapid snowmelt flood homes, businesses and roads across Alaska
5

Travel Expectations For The Holiday Weekend