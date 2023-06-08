Amazon Prime Video May Launch Ad Tier

Prime Video is kicking around the idea of launching an ad-supported tier as a way to make more revenue from entertainment programming. Discussions are in early stages, no decision has been made.

One option is giving current Prime subscribers some ads and giving them the option to pay more for an ad-free alternative, as well as other features. Prime Video is currently included with Prime membership for $14.99 per month and is offered in a standalone version for $8.99 per month.