AMC Charging More For Better Seats At The Movies

AMC Theatres is doing away with just one price for a ticket to the movies. Their new policy will charge more for the best seats and less for seats that don’t have the best vantage point. The company says it will allow moviegoers to have “multiple options to meet their viewing preferences.”

There will be three categories: Standard Sightline, Value Sightline and Preferred Sightline. Standard Sightline will be the traditional cost of a ticket, and the cheaper Value Sightline seats will be in front row of the auditorium. Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible seats in each auditorium will also be a discounted rate. Preferred Sightline will be more pricey in the middle section which they say will be an “added benefit to AMC’s most loyal moviegoers, AMC Stubs A-List members.”

The tiered pricing will start with movies after 4 p.m., and has already begun in select markets.