KWHL KWHL Logo

AMC Theaters Bringing Back “Grease” To Honor Olivia Newton-John

August 19, 2022 6:14AM AKDT
Share

AMC Theatres is honoring Olivia Newton-John by bringing Grease back to the big screen and will raise money for charity.

Starting today, you can see the 1978 classic musical in 135 AMC locations around the country for $5, and $1 from each sale will be donated to AMC’s charitable fund AMC Cares.

The proceeds going to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died on Aug. 8 at age 73 after battling breast cancer since 1992. In 2017, she announced the cancer had returned for a third time.

Recently Played

MasterpieceMotionless In White|
9:21am
The UnforgivenMetallica|
9:15am
Sound Of Silence (cover)Disturbed|
9:00am
By The WayRed Hot Chili Peppers|
8:57am
Tired Of WinningNothing More|
8:40am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Arm Boxing!!
2

Actress Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support One Week After Crash
3

Alaska officers violated policy in ‘white privilege’ stop
4

Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Lecture Stage In New York
5

11 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Montenegro