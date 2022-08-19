AMC Theaters Bringing Back “Grease” To Honor Olivia Newton-John

AMC Theatres is honoring Olivia Newton-John by bringing Grease back to the big screen and will raise money for charity.

Starting today, you can see the 1978 classic musical in 135 AMC locations around the country for $5, and $1 from each sale will be donated to AMC’s charitable fund AMC Cares.

The proceeds going to breast cancer research.

To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research. pic.twitter.com/MQc28RwOPA — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 17, 2022

Newton-John died on Aug. 8 at age 73 after battling breast cancer since 1992. In 2017, she announced the cancer had returned for a third time.