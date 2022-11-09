KWHL KWHL Logo

AMC Wants To Bring Zoom Meetings To Their Theaters

November 9, 2022 6:45AM AKST
Share
AMC Wants To Bring Zoom Meetings To Their Theaters

AMC Theaters announced a partnership withZoom to transform select movie theaters into enormous video conferencing Zoom Rooms. Companies will be able to book theaters online for three-hour blocks. And of course, they’ll offer snacks with traditional movie theater options.

“One of the lessons learned during the pandemic when so many of us were forced to work remotely was the importance of a reliable, dynamic communications platform,” AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said. “We also learned that even though we may be spread far apart, the ability to come together in person is as important as ever.”

Zoom Rooms at AMC is slated to launch sometime in 2023 across 17 major US markets.

Recently Played

EverlongFoo Fighters|
11:09pm
Paranoid (crash & Burn)Pop Evil|
11:05pm
BloodIn This Moment|
11:01pm
She Hates MePuddle Of Mudd|
10:57pm
Rest In PeaceDorothy|
10:54pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate
2

Peltola faces Palin, Begich, Bye in Alaska House debate
3

Pierce running mate Grunwald urges support for Dunleavy
4

Full Trailer: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
5

Meyer says he’s satisfied with Alaska’s ballot count process