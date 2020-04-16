      Weather Alert

American schools may look radically different as they reopen

Apr 15, 2020 @ 5:44pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — School administrators across America are trying to re-imagine classrooms – and the prospect of reopening schools – in the era of social distancing. Will there be staggered start times? Will students be asked to wear face coverings? Will class sizes be cut in half? What about school assemblies and sports and school buses and lunchtime? With the majority of U.S. schools shut down, educators are scrambling to plan for the future and facing the important but daunting question of when schools can re-open. And when they do what will school actually look like?

