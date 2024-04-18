KWHL KWHL Logo

American University To Offer Swiftonomics Class

April 18, 2024 8:38AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

 American University created a class called Swiftonomics to study Taylor Swift’s economic impact. Not kidding. Not sure how this will impact students in their future careers…but ok. 

Students will examine Swift’s business footprint, earnings from her Eras Tour, her influence on Ticketmaster and “more”. One of the students who proposed the idea says, quote, “Many other universities are creating Taylor Swift classes, but mostly in subjects such as sociology or literature. I figured that this was a unique topic and an opportunity to capitalize on an academic trend.  My hope was to get people more interested in an economics course by focusing on someone as popular as Taylor.”

In related news, it’s one more day until “The Tortured Poets Department” drops.  Taylor will also release a music video tomorrow (April 19) at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

