KWHL KWHL Logo

An App Wants To Pay A “Pizza Influencer” $110,000 Per Year!

August 4, 2023 8:32AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Get a slice of this!

Pizza-ordering app Slice is hiring a Pizza Influencer…for up to $110K per year. The job entails creating TikTok videos, Instagram Reels, and other content that “celebrates pizza, pizzeria owners, and pizza eaters alike.” Other job perks include flexible time off, health insurance, and a $25-dollar per week pizza stipend.

The ideal candidate is based in New York, but Slice is accepting applicants from other U.S. cities.

Recently Played

Come Out And PlayOffspring
5:00pm
Lightning CrashesLive
4:54pm
I Wish You Were HereIncubus
4:43pm
OutshinedSoundgarden
4:37pm
BrokenSeether
4:33pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

KWHL Presents Metallica at the Movies
2

Helicopter carrying state workers crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say
3

Alaska asks US Supreme Court to strike down the rejection of a proposed copper, gold mine
4

Alaska board to weigh barring transgender girls from girls’ high school sports teams
5

Bodies of 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash are recovered from lake