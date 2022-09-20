KWHL KWHL Logo

An Instagram Model Claims Adam Levine Wants To Name His Baby After Her

September 20, 2022 7:33AM AKDT
News broke recently that Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child together, but this might throw a wrench in their happy time.

And Instagram model named Sumner Stroh is claiming she had a year-long affair with Levine, and he just reached out to her asking if she’s ok with him naming his third baby after her. Awkward…and she appears to have the receipts in screenshots of their DMs.

 

@sumnerstroh embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Sumner Stroh

In a followup video, she takes responsibility for her actions but clarifies he told her their marriage was over but that they were keeping it quiet to avoid negative press.

@sumnerstroh Replying to @alanasanders89 ♬ original sound – Sumner Stroh

SOURCE 

