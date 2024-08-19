KWHL KWHL Logo

Ana Barbosu Is Awarded The Bronze Medal In Place Of From Jordan Chiles

August 19, 2024 7:35AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Another tough blow for Jordan Chiles after she was stripped of her bronze Olympic medal by the International Olympics Committee.  Now it hangs around the neck of Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who initially was stripped of it during the competition to give to Chiles.

Chiles recently spoke about the loss of her bronze medal, saying, “I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow.” Barbosu is still hoping for the day all three competitors (herself, Chiles and her Romanian teammate Sabrina Voinea) are awarded bronze medals.

