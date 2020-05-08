Anchorage approves financial aid to businesses and renters
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — The Anchorage Assembly has passed an emergency ordinance to provide financial relief to some businesses and residents hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The Anchorage Daily News reported the assembly has approved a request by Democratic Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration to allocate $1 million to a small business relief fund. The fund would distribute $10,000 grants to 100 small businesses suffering financial losses that have not received federal recovery assistance. The assembly approved another $1 million for a housing costs relief fund, which will be disbursed through an established United Way program and paid directly to landlords or banks.