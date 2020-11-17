Anchorage Assembly extends COVID-19 emergency declaration
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Assembly has agreed to extend the municipality’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. The decision gives the mayor additional power to implement regulations aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. The Anchorage Daily News reports the Assembly voted 7-3 on Monday to extend the declaration to Jan. 15. The extension is the sixth emergency period approved since the pandemic began in March. The declaration gives the mayor power to take actions such as shutting down businesses or mandating masks. It also allows the city to move money around to more nimbly tackle issues related to the virus. About two dozen people testified mostly against the extension.