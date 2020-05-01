      Weather Alert

Anchorage Assembly passes homeless camp clearance resolution

Apr 30, 2020 @ 5:01pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Assembly has passed a resolution asking the mayor to move more aggressively to clear and clean up the city’s homeless encampments. The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution calling for Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration to immediately reduce large homeless camps that are on municipal property. The vote came amid complaints by officials and residents that the camps have grown extensively since emergency health orders went into effect in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Some residents near the camps say there has been increased drug use, litter, violence, and vandalism. The resolution says outreach services should also be offered.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!