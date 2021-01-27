      Weather Alert

Anchorage Assembly to consider city code for mask mandate

Jan 27, 2021 @ 6:30am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An emergency order mandating the use of masks in response to the coronavirus pandemic could be turned into city code by the Anchorage Assembly. Anchorage Daily News reports that assembly members were expected to introduce ordinances that could change mayoral emergency orders into local law, including a requirement for masks to be worn within indoor public places. A mask ordinance would move the matter out of the control of the mayor’s office, regardless of whether the measure has the mayor’s support. A new mayor is expected to be chosen during the April 6 election and take office on July 1.

 

#Trending
Revenue at Trump hotels, resorts hit hard by pandemic
Democrats Start Reining In Expectations For Immigration Bill
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
Columbus, Ohio, to spend $4.5M to improve police bodycams
Alaska officials say 68 wolves trapped on or near island