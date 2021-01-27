Anchorage Assembly to consider city code for mask mandate
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An emergency order mandating the use of masks in response to the coronavirus pandemic could be turned into city code by the Anchorage Assembly. Anchorage Daily News reports that assembly members were expected to introduce ordinances that could change mayoral emergency orders into local law, including a requirement for masks to be worn within indoor public places. A mask ordinance would move the matter out of the control of the mayor’s office, regardless of whether the measure has the mayor’s support. A new mayor is expected to be chosen during the April 6 election and take office on July 1.