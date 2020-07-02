      Weather Alert

Anchorage bars called on to adopt more virus precautions

Jul 2, 2020 @ 9:37am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage officials and trade groups have released new suggested guidelines they hope bars and restaurants will adopt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Anchorage Daily News reported city health officials say several entertainment and hospitality businesses in the municipality have been linked to recent COVID-19 cases. The suggested precautions were announced during a briefing by Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda and trade group officials. The suggestions include closing earlier and admitting fewer customers, requiring patrons to wear masks, adding outdoor seating and taking steps to limit circumstances that reduce physical distancing.

