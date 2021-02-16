Anchorage building getting $41M upgrade after 2018 quake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A building in Anchorage that once housed a Key Bank office is undergoing a $41 million renovation inspired by Alaska’s glaciers. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the project developer says the former Key Bank Plaza will be modernized and draped in glass instead of concrete. The nine-floor building that’s stood for 50 years was battered and left vacant by the 2018 Anchorage earthquake. Developer Derrick Chang says the building’s entrance will look like an ice cave. The improvements will benefit from a 10-year exemption from property taxes for deteriorated properties, which the Anchorage Assembly approved last year.